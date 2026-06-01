Norges Bank Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,493,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $723,339,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $291.68 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $299.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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