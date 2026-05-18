North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 31,213 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $10,304,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. MarketBeat UNH report

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks.

The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold several smaller holdings, including UnitedHealth, which may raise concerns that a high-profile investor is reducing exposure to the stock. Reuters article

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $393.65 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average of $318.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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