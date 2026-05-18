North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $5.89 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $147.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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