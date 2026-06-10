North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Invests $3.08 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $236.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $570.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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