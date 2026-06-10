North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,005 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Chevron comprises 1.3% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $141.91 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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