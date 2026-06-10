North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here