North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 16,673 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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