North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 15.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $446.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $483.72 and its 200-day moving average is $461.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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