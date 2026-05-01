North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,350 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,396,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.41.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0%

Fiserv stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $191.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here