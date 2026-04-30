North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,331 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,546,539 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.98.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.94. 62,814,791 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,653,680. The company has a market cap of $469.25 billion, a PE ratio of -151.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and constructive guidance — Intel reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave upbeat near‑term commentary that re‑priced expectations for AI/data‑center demand. Intel Q1 results

Q1 results beat and constructive guidance — Intel reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave upbeat near‑term commentary that re‑priced expectations for AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate revisions — Freedom Capital upgraded INTC to strong‑buy and several firms (Northland, Erste) have sharply raised FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, boosting investor confidence in sustainable earnings improvement. Zacks Freedom Capital upgrade

Analyst upgrades and estimate revisions — Freedom Capital upgraded INTC to strong‑buy and several firms (Northland, Erste) have sharply raised FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, boosting investor confidence in sustainable earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish coverage and media momentum — Jim Cramer and multiple outlets are spotlighting Intel’s “cultural shift” under management and its role in AI infrastructure, which has amplified retail and institutional demand. Cramer on Intel

High‑profile bullish coverage and media momentum — Jim Cramer and multiple outlets are spotlighting Intel’s “cultural shift” under management and its role in AI infrastructure, which has amplified retail and institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry positioning in new computing paradigms — a recent neuromorphic computing report cites Intel as a major player in energy‑efficient, brain‑inspired chips for edge AI and sensing, widening potential addressable markets beyond GPUs. Neuromorphic market report

Industry positioning in new computing paradigms — a recent neuromorphic computing report cites Intel as a major player in energy‑efficient, brain‑inspired chips for edge AI and sensing, widening potential addressable markets beyond GPUs. Positive Sentiment: CPU supply tightness and AI infrastructure demand — reports of stretched server CPU lead times and Intel’s emphasis on CPUs as an AI infrastructure layer support a durable revenue tail for Intel’s data‑center and foundry businesses. CEO emphasizes CPU role

CPU supply tightness and AI infrastructure demand — reports of stretched server CPU lead times and Intel’s emphasis on CPUs as an AI infrastructure layer support a durable revenue tail for Intel’s data‑center and foundry businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Capital‑allocation move — Intel is pursuing a bond sale to buy back a stake in its Irish fab (Fab 34); that accelerates consolidation of manufacturing assets but increases leverage in the short term. Bond sale for Fab 34 stake

Capital‑allocation move — Intel is pursuing a bond sale to buy back a stake in its Irish fab (Fab 34); that accelerates consolidation of manufacturing assets but increases leverage in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Executive departure — the company lost its Chief Accounting Officer, which some investors view as a governance/continuity risk until a permanent replacement is named. CAO departure

Executive departure — the company lost its Chief Accounting Officer, which some investors view as a governance/continuity risk until a permanent replacement is named. Negative Sentiment: Momentum risks and valuation headlines — several outlets warn the rally may be overbought and that “every little good news” is being priced in; earlier reports about OpenAI revenue misses briefly pressured chip names. These raise short‑term profit‑taking risk. Hype/valuation caution OpenAI revenue doubt

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

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