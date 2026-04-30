North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,690 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More.

Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More.

Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More.

Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More.

Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More.

Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More.

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut to Market Perform and some funds (including ARK) trimmed positions after the rapid rally, amplifying near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

AMD traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.52. 14,564,154 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,307,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $352.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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