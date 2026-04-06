Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $96.14 Million Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,904,308 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 3,106,618 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco accounts for about 10.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Itau Unibanco worth $96,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,578 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,996,699 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,942 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco's dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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