Free Trial
â†’ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,502 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northern Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ by 61.4%, selling 2,502 shares and retaining 1,576 shares worth $968,000, representing about 1.1% of its portfolio.
  • QQQ has benefited from large ETF inflows and structural tech demand—reports cite meaningful cash into the fund (about $6.5B) and industry-wide ETF flows topping $500B YTD, with AI capex cited as a continued tailwind for the Nasdaq‑heavy ETF.
  • Shares opened at $644.33 with a 52‑week range of $437.62–$650.20 and 50/200‑day moving averages near $603.00/$611.37; the fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 ($2.93 annualized, ~0.5% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $603.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $437.62 and a 52-week high of $650.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines