Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 6,179 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Article Title

JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Positive Sentiment: Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Article Title

Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Article Title

JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of rising government debt and a possible global bond crisis/stagflation — comments that raise macro risk concerns investors may price into bank multiples given sensitivity to rates and credit cycles. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.78 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $299.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $242.17 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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