Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Position Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,075 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,958,151,000 after buying an additional 970,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,793,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,781,986,000 after acquiring an additional 128,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $950,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $518.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $493.84 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $2.47 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Key Northrop Grumman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $676.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

See Also

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