Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 653.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,958,151,000 after purchasing an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,793,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,781,986,000 after purchasing an additional 128,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $950,265,000 after buying an additional 62,817 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $523.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $493.84 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $538.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense stocks are benefiting from a broader sector rally as investors respond to expectations for stronger U.S. military spending, including a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget backdrop. Northrop Grumman rises as defense-spending tailwinds and program momentum lift sentiment

Defense stocks are benefiting from a broader sector rally as investors respond to expectations for stronger U.S. military spending, including a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention is building ahead of Northrop Grumman’s July 21 Q2 results, with a strong backlog and government contract momentum expected to support the quarter. Northrop Grumman to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Investor attention is building ahead of Northrop Grumman’s July 21 Q2 results, with a strong backlog and government contract momentum expected to support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Recent program news, including work tied to Sentinel infrastructure, is reinforcing the long-term growth story for strategic deterrence and aerospace missions. Northrop Grumman Planning To Add Hundreds Of Jobs For Sentinel

Recent program news, including work tied to Sentinel infrastructure, is reinforcing the long-term growth story for strategic deterrence and aerospace missions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed-to-positive, with recent coverage focused on key earnings metrics and margin sensitivity, especially around the Sentinel program.

Analyst commentary remains mixed-to-positive, with recent coverage focused on key earnings metrics and margin sensitivity, especially around the Sentinel program. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data shows no open-market insider buying in the last six months, while several executives have sold shares, which may temper some enthusiasm.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $676.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here