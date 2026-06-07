Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,961 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $51,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after purchasing an additional 293,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,202.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 164,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $544.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.63 and a 200 day moving average of $631.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $472.02 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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