Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 21,361 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 153.3% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $507.03 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $570.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.62. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $481.28 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $2.47 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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