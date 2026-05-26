Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stake Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,354 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $97,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 397 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,097,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $556.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $468.29 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $633.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $704.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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