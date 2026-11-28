Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,731 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 92,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Northrop Grumman worth $559,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,169,195 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,707,203,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,001,616,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,141,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $380,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,135,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $561.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $470.06 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $7.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 29.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $419.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $694.00 to $698.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $556.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $645.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, Director Mark Welsh, III sold 98 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.65, for a total transaction of $54,453.70. Following the sale, the director owned 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,074.10. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and produces systems for government and commercial customers. Its work spans military aircraft, space systems, missile defense, weapons, sensors, communications, and command-and-control technologies. The company's major business areas include Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. Its programs include advanced military aircraft, autonomous surveillance systems, strategic deterrence and missile systems, satellites, and related technologies and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report