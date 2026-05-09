NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,970 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,440 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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