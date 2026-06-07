Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 27,265 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,356 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,440. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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