Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 490,176 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 845.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,123 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 490,176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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