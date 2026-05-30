Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 49,349 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $78,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here