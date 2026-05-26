Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 57,063 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 60,066.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 222,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 6,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $383,586.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $380,868.38. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. The trade was a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial cut EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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