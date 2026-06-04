Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,654 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $409.67 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $422.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $353.85 and its 200 day moving average is $281.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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