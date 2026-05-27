Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) by 2,395.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 68.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Josh Silverman purchased 8,290 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $500,550.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,258 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,996,125.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 378,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,432,099.60. This represents a 9.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.49 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $366.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.43 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Shake Shack's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

See Also

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