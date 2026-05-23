Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 21,056.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,938 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 137,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.24% of Crane NXT worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crane NXT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Crane NXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crane NXT Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE CXT opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Crane NXT's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXT

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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