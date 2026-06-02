Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $10.04 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,602 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,413,207,000 after buying an additional 110,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,711,785 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TRV opened at $289.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.19 and a 12-month high of $313.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $298.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here