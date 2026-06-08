Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,236 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 15,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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