Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company's stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company's stock worth $88,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,106,606.24. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 159,228 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZM

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

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