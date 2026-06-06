Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,203.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,281.43. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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