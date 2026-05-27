Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 19,551.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,259 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97,759 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks acquired 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $665,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 981,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,535,377.76. This represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 321,987 shares of company stock worth $6,831,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWIN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 3.3%

Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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