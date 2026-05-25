Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $722.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.89 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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