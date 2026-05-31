Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $62.04 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,995 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $62,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $218.26. The stock has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.34.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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