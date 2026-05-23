Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 3,045.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,056 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Duolingo worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duolingo by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 78.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 740,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 325,648 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Duolingo by 5,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 560,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Duolingo by 22,970.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,650,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts: Sign Up

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $106.61 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $540.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.12.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Duolingo's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Shelton bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.76 per share, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $960,888.32. The trade was a 107.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $224,606.97. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,403.27. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864. Insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duolingo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duolingo wasn't on the list.

While Duolingo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here