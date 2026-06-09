Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $923,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,524 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

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DoorDash Stock Down 2.7%

DASH opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.25. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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