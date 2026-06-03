Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Quanta Services by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $706.74 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.93 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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