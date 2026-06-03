Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,947 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in ARM were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $243,098,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $202,980,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,638.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 489,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company's stock worth $250,738,000 after acquiring an additional 390,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 69.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,637 shares of the company's stock worth $115,829,000 after acquiring an additional 335,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $46,894,829.05. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. The trade was a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,466 shares of company stock valued at $58,946,033.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $402.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $427.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.47 billion, a PE ratio of 479.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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