Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 12,142 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,215,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,683,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 617,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $151,731,000 after acquiring an additional 325,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,277 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 291,829 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRS

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,889,465.42. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,687 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead.

Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Barron's article on Carpenter Technology

Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Zacks article on CRS performance vs peers

Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed in the latest note set, with some near-term estimates nudged up and one Q4 2027 estimate trimmed, but the overall direction remained positive.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $434.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $219.58 and a 52-week high of $475.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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