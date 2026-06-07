Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 14,982 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 302.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,266 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Omnicom Group's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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