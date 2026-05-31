Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management boosted its IBM stake by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 116,619 shares valued at about $34.5 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased their IBM holdings, and hedge funds and institutions now own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
  • IBM continues to draw positive attention from Wall Street and for its growth initiatives, including a $10 billion quantum computing investment, a $5 billion Red Hat open-source security push, and a recent earnings beat alongside a higher dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,619 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,399 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 62,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $298.26 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $240.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.98. The company has a market cap of $280.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in International Business Machines Right Now?

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines