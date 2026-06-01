Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 632,880 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 632,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,550,299 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here