Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,725 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank's holdings in Broadcom were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chatterton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.2% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $365.02 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $262.66 and a one year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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