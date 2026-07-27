Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Stake Raised by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713,090 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,905,203 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 13.4% of Hound Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $106,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,176,000 after buying an additional 97,825 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,663,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,452 shares of the company's stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 685,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. This represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests NCLH could beat upcoming Q2 earnings expectations, which may support investor optimism ahead of the report. Article Title

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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