Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Stake Reduced by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,187 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.6%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests NCLH could beat upcoming Q2 earnings expectations, which may support investor optimism ahead of the report. Article Title

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here