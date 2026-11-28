First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 1,677,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of NOV worth $41,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth about $697,976,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $674,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,575,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $86,064,000 after buying an additional 664,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,767,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,165,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of NOV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE NOV opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $21.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. NOV had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. NOV's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NOV's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc. designs, manufactures and supports equipment and technology used in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Its offerings serve onshore and offshore operations across the energy industry. The company provides drilling rigs and rig components, equipment for handling tubulars, wellbore technologies, and products used in well completion and production. NOV also offers related services, including equipment maintenance and technical support. Formed in 2005 through the merger of National Oilwell and Varco, the company has roots in the oilfield equipment industry dating back much further.

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