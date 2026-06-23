Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,603 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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