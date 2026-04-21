Novem Group Invests $3.40 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

Novem Group purchased a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,736 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,377,031,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,913,883 shares of the retailer's stock worth $170,278,000 after purchasing an additional 533,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer's stock worth $311,911,000 after purchasing an additional 461,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Target by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,408,505 shares of the retailer's stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 425,081 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $130.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.68.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here