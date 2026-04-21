Novem Group Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Novem Group raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 811.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Novem Group's holdings in Amgen were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $362.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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